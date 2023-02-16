Reliable Relx keeps growing

£800mn share buyback announced

Strong growth across core divisions

Business-to-business data company Relx (REL) often flies under the radar. However, with a market cap of almost £50bn it is one of the FTSE 100’s big players – and one of the most consistent.

In the year to 31 December 2022, revenue jumped by 18 per cent to £8.6bn, and 9 per cent of this growth was organic. This caused operating profit to surge by a fifth to £2.7bn. Management attributed the group’s success to its increasingly sophisticated analytics and decision-making tools. The company invested £400mn in new products and infrastructure in 2022, up from £309mn in 2021 and £333mn before the pandemic hit, in order to keep ahead of the curve.