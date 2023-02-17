NatWest shares drop despite bumper buyback

NatWest unveils additional payout

Market focuses on stubborn costs

On the surface, NatWest (NWG) achieved all it could feasibly accomplish for the year. The bank announced a new £800mn share buyback program, profits up more than 34 per cent and a return on tangible equity that topped 12 per cent, with a forecast that this will rise to 14-16 per cent this year. However, the City is not in a forgiving mood at the moment and, as with Barclay’s (BARC), a marginal miss on net interest margin forecasts sent the shares sharply lower on results day.

The main surprise was the new £800m share buyback program for the first half of this year. When combined with total dividends, the bank will have distributed £5.1bn deducted from its capital, or 53p per share of total returns. The catalyst for such generosity is the net interest margin underpinned by higher central bank interest rates. This topped 4 per cent for the year – a rise of 1.4 percentage points on 2021. However, the net interest margin is also set to fall back significantly to 3.2 per cent for 2023, based on management’s forecasts.

This disappointing outcome is related to the one percentage point rise in the bank’s cost/income ratio to 74.4 per cent. This could be a sign that stripping out further costs is going to be an uphill struggle. Prior to these results, NatWest had successfully stripped out 25 per cent of its cost base, primarily through branch closures.

The shares, at 6.4 times 2023’s earnings, are not expensive and the bank retains its position as the best geared to the UK lending market and with capital to spare. Buy.

Last IC View: Buy, 253p, 1 Aug 2022

NATWEST (NWG) ORD PRICE: 279p MARKET VALUE: £27bn TOUCH: 278-279p 12-MONTH HIGH: 305p LOW:197p DIVIDEND YIELD: 4.8% PE RATIO: 8 NET ASSET VALUE: 377p* LEVERAGE: 20