Prices came down and costs went up, smashing Antofagasta’s margins

Final dividend of 50.5¢, down from 118.9¢ a year ago

Following up a golden year is never easy. Copper miner Antofagasta (ANTO) has landed an almost $1bn (£830mn) bonus to throw onto its reported profits for the 2022 financial year, but underlying numbers have seen a significant slide on 2021, when copper prices were high and costs low.