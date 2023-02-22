Bad debts weigh down Lloyds shares

Asset quality marginally lower

£2bn share buyback mooted

Unpacking Lloyds Banking Group’s (LLOY) results was a challenge for investors as a combination of higher debt provisions, volatility charges and hedging reversals played havoc with the reported numbers. However, the inner workings of the bank seem to be performing well on the back of higher interest rates. The net interest margin rose by 40 basis points to 2.94 per cent, although return on tangible equity – a key measure for the banks – fell by 30 basis points to 13.5 per cent on an expanding loan book.

However, it stills seems strange that the UK market’s most traded share will not break, or stay above, the 50p level for a prolonged length of time. One interpretation might be that Lloyds, along with the rest of the sector, is seeing bad debt provisions rise, just as the interest rate boom appears to be running out of steam.