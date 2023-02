Total dividend for 2022 down 60 per cent to 198¢

$1.7bn impairment on Woodsmith valuation

The comedown from 2021’s mining profit high has also impacted Anglo American (AAL), which has a more diversified portfolio than Rio Tinto (RIO) and BHP (BHP). Anglo saw its underlying Ebitda fall 30 per cent to $14.5bn (£12bn) with the underlying margin down by nine percentage points to 47 per cent.