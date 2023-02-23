Howden expands despite economic climate

Goal to hit 1,000 UK depots

Net debt increases

IC TIP: Buy

Kitchen materials supplier Howden Joinery (HWDN) continued to expand last year, posting healthy revenue and profit figures despite the worsening macroeconomic environment. The company now has 808 UK depots having opened 30 in the trading period, as well as net 20 new depots in France and five in Ireland. All of this puts it well on the way to its goal of 1,000 UK depots, and shows that there are markets for the company beyond the UK once it hits that number.