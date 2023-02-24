Fevertree Drinks could soon be a contrarian play

Two recent analyst updates from UBS provide contrasting perspectives on the beverage industry, or at least for two of its practitioners, both of which might normally act as consumer defensive options in times of market turmoil. Share prices for both Britvic (BVIC) and Fevertree Drinks (FEVR) have ticked up in the year to date, but the outlook for the stocks differs appreciably. Among several plus points, the UBS analysts highlight the stability of the former company’s earnings, leaving it as “an attractive buying opportunity”, whereas the latter drinks company can only look forward to “margins reaching new lows in 2023”.

It’s difficult to say whether lessons are to be learnt from Fevertree’s fall from grace, especially given that it has been one of Aim’s great success stories. But it could be worth examining whether a contrarian play is in the offing. The premium mixers specialist started trading on London’s junior market in November 2014. And just shy of four years later its stock had risen by 2,241 per cent, a rate of appreciation normally associated with binary-bet stocks, baby-bios, oil juniors, and the like. Was this share price surge justified? Well, the company experienced a near-tenfold expansion of net operating cash flow over the period, along with a commensurate rise in the net margin. The cash flow return on invested capital quadrupled to 28.7 per cent – and investors flocked in on a succession of earnings upgrades.