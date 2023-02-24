Jupiter showcases turnaround plan

Costs under control

Market recovery in the offing

Jupiter Fund Management (JUP) has been in the doldrums for so long that signs of even a partial turnaround would make a welcome change. While the manager still experienced a continued net outflow of funds amounting to £3.5bn, it was £6.8bn in market-related asset falls that chipped away at total assets under management, which were £50.2bn (2022: £60.5bn). Still, there were signs that outflows had started to moderate in the second half and the results were the first real opportunity for Jupiter’s new management to showcase the turnaround plan for the company.