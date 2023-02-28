Man Group returns more capital to shareholders

Fee income surges

More buybacks in the pipeline

The market will always struggle to assign an adequate value to Man Group’s (EMG) selection of volatile, unpredictable, but undeniably profitable fees. But the money manager/hedge fund has launched another round of share buybacks worth $125mn (£103mn), and with dividends included, shareholders received over $400mn of returned capital for the year.

That performance looks solid given that assets under management fell slightly by 4 per cent to £143bn. In short, Man’s contrarian strategies paid off at the end of a volatile year, in what looks like a reasonable sales case for active fund managers over their passive brethren.