/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Man Group returns more capital to shareholders

Man’s contrarian long-only strategies deliver the fees for the hedge fund
Man Group returns more capital to shareholders
February 28, 2023
  • Fee income surges 
  • More buybacks in the pipeline 

The market will always struggle to assign an adequate value to Man Group’s (EMG) selection of volatile, unpredictable, but undeniably profitable fees. But the money manager/hedge fund has launched another round of share buybacks worth $125mn (£103mn), and with dividends included, shareholders received over $400mn of returned capital for the year.

That performance looks solid given that assets under management fell slightly by 4 per cent to £143bn. In short, Man’s contrarian strategies paid off at the end of a volatile year, in what looks like a reasonable sales case for active fund managers over their passive brethren.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Latest news on pensions, property and economics
  • Stock screens and investment ideas
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data