Ecce Homo

Man Group’s long-only strategies finally paid off in the past six months as investors fled tech and high alpha shares
Ecce Homo
August 2, 2022
  • Absolute return strategies back in favour
  • Likely to continue buybacks

The past few years have a waiting game for Man Group (EMG), with many speculating on how it was going to reverse its underperformance when compared with the asset manager sector. The answer seems to have been to allow the market to do the heavy lifting, with investors fleeing tech funds and pumping money into managers with absolute return strategies. Not only is that a turnaround for Man, but also for the very concept of absolute return, itself, after suffering many quarters of net withdrawals as investors found better returns elsewhere.

