Operating profit recovers from tough 2021

Increased working capital lowers cash conversion

Rotork (ROR) raised prices twice last year but still managed to sell more industrial valve actuators. Using its pricing power, it increased revenue by 13 per cent and its organic constant currency revenue by 8.4 per cent. By passing most of its cost inflation on to customers, the adjusted operating margin fell by just 20 basis points to 22.3 per cent.