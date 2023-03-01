Interest rates shore up Rathbones

Heavy spending takes its toll

Has to hope for return to better margins

The propulsive power of interest rates was plain for all to see in Rathbones’ (RAT) full-year results as the asset manager and banking group saw its interest income increase by nearly five times to £18.3mn. The unexpected windfall was welcome for Rathbones as it incurred heavy investment to update the business with new IT infrastructure, plus the costs of integrating its recent acquisitions put considerable pressure on the bottom line.