Schroders’ results point to strategic answers

Negative flows after choppy year

Strategic direction points to wealth and private markets

In the circumstances in which asset managers currently find themselves – struggling to recover after a roller-coaster year – results for big beast Schroders (SDR) were entirely acceptable, if not the definitive evidence of recovery that might have been expected.

There is something about the sheer scale of the company, with its highly diversified business model encompassing wealth and institutional asset management, that makes turning its performance around as difficult as manoeuvring an oil tanker. The fundamental question for investors is whether taking a voyage with Schroders into specialist areas such as wealth management and private markets is worth the fare if it is easier to simply buy other companies with an existing single specialism.