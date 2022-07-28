Schroders seeks wind in its sails

Acquisitions keep AUM up to speed

Looks to offset static core business

Schroders (SDR) has always been the bluest of blue-blooded asset managers. The ability to handle large mandates has always proved popular with institutional investors and pension funds, while a reputation for discretely successful performance has always ensured a steady flow of clients. However, even the most polished brand needs some sort of new development to stay ahead of the game and these results are the first since Schroders went shopping and brought in a whole load of funds to attract the ethically minded investor.