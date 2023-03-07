/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Just bounces back as demand for annuities increases

Rising interest rates are generating interest in annuities for the first time in years
Just bounces back as demand for annuities increases
March 7, 2023
  • Bulk annuities demand picks up
  • Higher rates tempt annuity seekers 

It was an interesting year for life insurer and pensions de-risking specialist Just (JUST) as the company had to face down the chaos caused by the mini-Budget liability-driven investment (LDI) debacle in the final quarter of last year. Pleasingly, Just came through the experience unscathed and is now benefiting from rising interest rates generating business for its defined-benefit pensions de-risking business, as well as stimulating the first significant demand for retail annuities that the industry has seen in a decade. Certainly, the market took notice and the shares rose significantly on the day.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Latest news on pensions, property and economics
  • Stock screens and investment ideas
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data