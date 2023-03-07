Just bounces back as demand for annuities increases

Bulk annuities demand picks up

Higher rates tempt annuity seekers

It was an interesting year for life insurer and pensions de-risking specialist Just (JUST) as the company had to face down the chaos caused by the mini-Budget liability-driven investment (LDI) debacle in the final quarter of last year. Pleasingly, Just came through the experience unscathed and is now benefiting from rising interest rates generating business for its defined-benefit pensions de-risking business, as well as stimulating the first significant demand for retail annuities that the industry has seen in a decade. Certainly, the market took notice and the shares rose significantly on the day.