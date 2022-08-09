Just waits for desserts

Year weighted to the second half

Shares still trade at huge discount

There was much to commend in the half-year results for annuities specialist Just (JUST), with shareholders benefiting from a further return to dividends, in a sign that the company’s organic capital generation is staying positive because of the improving outlook for interest rates. However, like most insurance peers, the company will see most of its business written in the second half, with forecasts for the defined benefit bulk annuity market weighted heavily towards the end of the year.