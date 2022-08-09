/
The second-half weighting of the defined benefit annuities market makes interpreting the interims awkward
Just waits for desserts
August 9, 2022
  • Year weighted to the second half
  • Shares still trade at huge discount

There was much to commend in the half-year results for annuities specialist Just (JUST), with shareholders benefiting from a further return to dividends, in a sign that the company’s organic capital generation is staying positive because of the improving outlook for interest rates. However, like most insurance peers, the company will see most of its business written in the second half, with forecasts for the defined benefit bulk annuity market weighted heavily towards the end of the year.

