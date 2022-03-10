/
Just returns to dividends

The specialist retirement life insurer brought back its payout after capital generation continued to increase
March 10, 2022
  • Returns to the dividend list
  • Aims for 15 per cent annual profit growth

Just (JUST) toasted its return to financial stability with the resumption of dividends after a four-year hiatus during an intense period of balance sheet heavy lifting. With the changes to comply with new capital requirements set by Solvency II regulations now largely completed, Just can get on with generating sustainable levels of capital. Like all the life insurers, it awaits the reforms to the UK version of Solvency II that will allow it to expand the range of assets in which it can invest.

