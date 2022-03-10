Just returns to dividends

Returns to the dividend list

Aims for 15 per cent annual profit growth

Just (JUST) toasted its return to financial stability with the resumption of dividends after a four-year hiatus during an intense period of balance sheet heavy lifting. With the changes to comply with new capital requirements set by Solvency II regulations now largely completed, Just can get on with generating sustainable levels of capital. Like all the life insurers, it awaits the reforms to the UK version of Solvency II that will allow it to expand the range of assets in which it can invest.