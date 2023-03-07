/
STV expands beyond broadcasting

The Scottish TV company is facing similar challenges to ITV
March 7, 2023
  • Ad sales down 
  • Good momentum in studios business

Readers based in England are probably not familiar with STV (STVG). It is Scotland's most popular peak-time television channel, and is what pops up if you press ‘3’ on your Scottish TV remote. Its roots stretch back to the 1950s, when Channel 3 was introduced as a commercial alternative to the BBC. Channel 3 was designed to cater for different regions of the UK, but over time ITV (ITV) hoovered up the majority of broadcasting licences. The remaining two were consolidated by STV.

