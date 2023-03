Earnings constrained by impairment and hedging

Borrowings down just 4 per cent on 2021

Tullow Oil (TLW) had a wild ride in 2022, finding a solution to its debt load through a merger with Capricorn Energy (CNE) that fell through after investor protest. Despite that drama, Tullow is back where it started, in debt terms, with borrowings down just 4 per cent from the end of 2021 to $2.47bn (£2.1bn).