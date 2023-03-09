Aviva returns a further £300mn to shareholders

£300mn of buybacks to sweeten investors

Cevian Capital takes a back seat

It is a strange quirk of life insurance company results that market reversals can lead to wild swings in hedging profits, or losses, depending on prevailing market conditions. Full-line insurer Aviva (AV.) is no different in this respect, although these results were a particularly extreme example of negative market movements, where adverse hedging positions played havoc with the IFRS reported results. This is not as bad as it appears as Aviva uses hedges to protect its solvency II capital position, rather than its income statement, and this came out at a healthy 212 per cent for the year. Accepting swings in reported profits goes with the territory.