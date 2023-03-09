How to protect the London stock market

They say that two is a coincidence, but three’s a trend. So when Softbank opted for a US rather than UK listing for Arm last week, and building materials company CRH announced it was switching its own listing to the US – shortly after similar noises were made by gambling group Flutter – there was an outpouring of angst.

In fairness, this outbreak of evacuations is only the latest, most visible manifestation of a problem that has long lingered. The size of the UK equity market has shrunk materially this century, and there are several other recent examples of departures across the Atlantic: Ferguson and Abcam, for instance.

But we should be sure not to overstate the problem. News that Shell had considered a similar move also emerged last week, yet the company is, after all, staying put. While stasis is hardly a feather in the UK’s cap, some big changes have worked in its favour: Unilever and Shell opted to scrap their Amsterdam not their London listings in 2020 and 2021. And the UK isn’t the only one struggling to compete with the draw of the US; drowned out by the hubbub this month is the news that Germany’s most valuable business, industrial gas group Linde, had completed its departure from the Dax in favour of its existing US listing.