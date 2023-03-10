/
Hammerson down 11% after revenue drop

The retail landlord is narrowing its losses as asset values bottom out, but the operational picture is not rosy
March 10, 2023
  • Revenue falls
  • Pre-tax profit narrows

Disappointment best describes the initial market reaction to Hammerson’s (HMSO) full-year results. Its shares fell 11 per cent on results day as revenue came in far below analysts’ expectations and the company recorded another pre-tax loss, albeit a smaller one than the year before.

The loss before tax won’t have come as a surprise to many investors. As higher interest rates drag down property values, many other FTSE 350 real estate investment trusts (Reits) have posted losses for the same reason. However, Hammerson’s weak revenue was eyebrow-raising. The consensus forecast compiled from FactSet was for revenue of £235mn, but the company actually posted revenue of £131mn, down from £137mn the year before. Previous consensus forecasts from Refinitiv show that the Reit has a history of failing to meet revenue predictions going all the way back to 2018.

