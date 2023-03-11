SVB collapse - what does it mean for UK investors?

US tech-focused bank Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) has collapsed, after authorities acted on Friday to freeze withdrawals after a run saw over $40bn (£33bn) in deposits pulled from the bank. This has sent shockwaves through bank stocks in the US and Europe but the longer term impacts will likely be limited to the bank’s clients suddenly cut off from their cash. Many are cash-intensive tech firms that will quickly struggle to operate without ready access to capital.

This deposit-heavy, loan-light model is what contributed to the collapse of the bank.

Most clients held over the protected amount of $250,000, making a significant task of wading through the bank’s over $173bn in deposits. Of this, just over $150bn will not be covered by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation Guarantee.