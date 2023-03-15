/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Balfour widens profit margin but remains pricey

The construction company had a good 2022, but the bear case remains the same
Balfour widens profit margin but remains pricey
March 15, 2023

Following Liz Truss’ disastrous mini-Budget late last year, government finances were in such a state of disarray that the future earnings potential of construction companies such as Balfour Beatty (BBY), which depend so much on state contracts, looked in doubt. In its results for the last calendar year, however, the company gave investors some reasons to be hopeful.

First, it managed to widen its usually wafer-thin margin from its underlying earnings-based business from 2.3 per cent to 2.7 per cent. It’s an incremental increase, but helped produce a 42 per cent leap in underlying profit.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Latest news on pensions, property and economics
  • Stock screens and investment ideas
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data