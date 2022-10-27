/
Cracks in the Balfour Beatty bull case

The UK's 'golden age' of infrastructure investment is in danger of crumbling before it begins. Michael Fahy reports
October 27, 2022

Tip style
Sell
Risk rating
High
Timescale
Short Term
Bull points

Less risky contracts structure

Government promises of capital spending

Bear points

Wafer-thin profit margins

Also-ran player in the US

Pressure on governments' spending intentions

It’s been a good year so far for the UK’s biggest listed building contractor, Balfour Beatty (BBY). Even in a less turbulent market, its year-to-date share price gain of 13 per cent (admittedly supported by £150mn of buybacks) would be solid enough but, when pitted against the 40 per cent-plus falls experienced by peers such as Kier (KIE) and Morgan Sindall (MGNS), it’s a cause for celebration.

