Cracks in the Balfour Beatty bull case

Tip style Sell Risk rating High Timescale Short Term Bull points Less risky contracts structure Government promises of capital spending Bear points Wafer-thin profit margins Also-ran player in the US Pressure on governments' spending intentions

It’s been a good year so far for the UK’s biggest listed building contractor, Balfour Beatty (BBY). Even in a less turbulent market, its year-to-date share price gain of 13 per cent (admittedly supported by £150mn of buybacks) would be solid enough but, when pitted against the 40 per cent-plus falls experienced by peers such as Kier (KIE) and Morgan Sindall (MGNS), it’s a cause for celebration.