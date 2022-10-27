Cracks in the Balfour Beatty bull case

Wafer-thin profit margins
Also-ran player in the US
Tip style
Sell
Risk rating
High
Timescale
Short Term
Bull points
Less risky contracts structure
Government promises of capital spending
Bear points
Pressure on governments' spending intentions
It’s been a good year so far for the UK’s biggest listed building contractor, Balfour Beatty (BBY). Even in a less turbulent market, its year-to-date share price gain of 13 per cent (admittedly supported by £150mn of buybacks) would be solid enough but, when pitted against the 40 per cent-plus falls experienced by peers such as Kier (KIE) and Morgan Sindall (MGNS), it’s a cause for celebration.