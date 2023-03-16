/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

PensionBee tries to make a buzz

The pensions consolidator tries to take advantage of being in the right place at the right time
PensionBee tries to make a buzz
March 16, 2023
  • Pensions sector to get huge boost
  • On course for profitability

The chancellor’s abolition of the lifetime allowance, which could allow high earners to accumulate a potential pension pot of up £2mn tax free, couldn’t have come at a better time for PensionBee (PBEE), as the pension consolidation specialist aims to build its market share to 2 per cent of the total market over the next few years. The start up, which listed in April 2021, is unlikely to be troubled by reported profitability before 2024, but its headline sales growth suggests there is pent-up demand for its services – as anyone who has had dealings with multiple pension providers can testify. So for the most part the company is still all about future promise and current losses, but that situation could easily change.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Latest news on pensions, property and economics
  • Stock screens and investment ideas
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data