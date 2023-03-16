PensionBee tries to make a buzz

Pensions sector to get huge boost

On course for profitability

The chancellor’s abolition of the lifetime allowance, which could allow high earners to accumulate a potential pension pot of up £2mn tax free, couldn’t have come at a better time for PensionBee (PBEE), as the pension consolidation specialist aims to build its market share to 2 per cent of the total market over the next few years. The start up, which listed in April 2021, is unlikely to be troubled by reported profitability before 2024, but its headline sales growth suggests there is pent-up demand for its services – as anyone who has had dealings with multiple pension providers can testify. So for the most part the company is still all about future promise and current losses, but that situation could easily change.