Rentokil’s ‘landmark’ acquisition puts it in pole position

Scale benefits are the order of the day following the Terminix deal
March 16, 2023
  • Terminix integration progressing well
  • Increased cost-saving targets

Rentokil Initial (RTO) completed the acquisition of Terminix Global Holdings midway through October 2022. The integration process is still in train, but you get some idea of the scale change from the newly combined group’s full-year figures. In fact, Rentokil completed a total of 52 acquisitions in 2022 for an aggregate cost of £259mn and it anticipates nearly matching that spend through the current year. The scale benefits are reflected in increased cost-saving targets and the 45 basis point increase in the underlying trading margin, including a noticeable impact from the Terminix tie-up. Net pre-tax cost synergies from the Terminix deal amounted to $13mn (£10.7mn), well ahead of guidance, and management anticipates a further $60mn in 2023, leading to a total saving of $200mn by 2025.

