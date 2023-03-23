Energean increases resource base by a fifth

First international exports

Resource base up by a fifth

Energean (ENOG) reported a statutory earnings profit in 2022, achieved despite volatile energy markets and the imposition of a $119mn (£98.3mn) windfall tax in Italy. From an operational perspective, the company delivered first gas from its Karish field in October 2022 and initiated hydrocarbon liquid exports in the early part of this year. It is difficult to gauge the significance – if any – of the early move into export markets. But the company remains on track to deliver 4.5-5.5bn cubic metres (bcm) of gas into the Israeli domestic gas market this year, while work is also under way to increase the capacity of its floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) unit. It remains on target to deliver production of 200,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (kboed) in the second half of 2024, while production guidance for this year has been confirmed at 131-158 kboed.