What the banking crisis means

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) in California on 10 March, may not have triggered a fully fledged banking crisis, but it certainly left a fire smouldering, a spark from which then caught the systemically important 167-year-old Credit Suisse.

The jitteriness across markets following the toppling of the Swiss bank was even more pronounced, although it can be argued that SVB caused the greater harm. Credit Suisse was always going to face a reckoning after years of scandals and problems, and it finally came. Now it has been scooped up by its erstwhile rival UBS in a deal that creates a giant new entity.

A second US bank also capsized and a third, First Republic, continues, at the time of writing, to list badly despite being bailed out by bigger rivals on Wall Street. But a mix of emergency rescues, bailouts and liquidity injections along with assurances of resilience and stability from regulators would seem to have saved the day (and delayed again the return to “normally” functioning markets).