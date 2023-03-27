Why BT's 'Peter and Paul' strategy might irk its shareholders

BT (BT.A) is finding it hard to keep everyone happy. Its fibre-optic business Openreach needs to fend off competition from alternative networks (AltNets) while speeding up its own rollout. Meanwhile, BT needs to keep producing cash to fund its capex requirements in the face of rising inflation. On top of this, it is all being done under the watchful eye of the regulator.

The plan management has settled on is to cut wholesale prices for its newest, fastest full-fibre broadband offering to Openreach wholesale customers, while increasing them for customers on most existing BT plans that use copper broadband connections. BT doesn’t want to lose wholesale customers, but it is happy to shed a few retail customers along the way if it has to.