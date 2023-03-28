/
S&U profits fall on higher charges

It will take time for specialist lenders to adjust to higher rates
March 28, 2023
  • Higher rates affect impairments
  • Market looks stable if employment holds up

Whatever the broader financial picture for lenders, the demand for credit to fund large capital purchases for groups in society that may not have easy access to conventional credit is the main reason for S&U’s (SUS) longevity in the market. If customers are happy to pay 30 per cent APR on car purchases and property buyers who understand the complexity of bridging loans are prepared to take the risk, then the company’s high margins over its own borrowings do the talking from an investment perspective.

