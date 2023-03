Impressive c​​​​ash generation

Economic value slumps

Shareholders in Chesnara (CSN) are in for another dividend increase, as the life and pension consolidator extended its run on this score to 18 years. Mechanisms are in place to ensure that the company doesn’t overstretch to meet payments, but commercial cash generation more than doubled to £46.6mn through the year, representing dividend coverage equivalent to 133 per cent.