Never write off America's mundane superstar stocks

The 1980s and 1990s were a wonderful time for capitalism. A proof, of sorts, of that assertion is that those decades produced a stream of ‘how-to’ books which claimed to reveal the secrets that explained how star dust got sprinkled on a few select companies while something less appealing was dolloped on the others.

Predictably, management consultant McKinsey & Co played a leading role, though that mostly relied on good fortune. Two of its middle-ranking consultants, Tom Peters and Robert Waterman, wrote what became the definitive management book of the period, In Search of Excellence. This best seller distilled corporate brilliance into eight factors – great companies stick to their knitting, keep management structures lean and so on.

Runner-up for the ‘most influential’ accolade would surely go to Built to Last by James Collins and Jerry Porras. For investors, this book had greater resonance since, as its subtitle says, it explains the “successful habits of visionary companies” and gets down to the business of naming names; specifically, 18 listed companies – all US-based except Sony (JP:6758) – that were able to “prosper over long periods of time through multiple product life cycles and multiple generations of active leaders”, according to the authors.