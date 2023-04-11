The best ways to back British small caps

Smaller companies can deliver more growth than larger companies over the long term UK small caps look cheap but could experience volatility Many UK smaller companies funds are run by experienced teams

A problem with many of the 'bargain' investments that emerged in 2022 is that their de-rating looked pretty justified at the time. Bonds were facing a daunting series of interest rate hikes after years of looking expensive, while highly-valued favourites such as tech stocks had to answer pressing questions about their future prospects. And things are still uncertain: bargain hunters who want to buy now may have to buckle up for further volatility and stay focused on the promise of good long-term performance coming through.

Closer to home than the likes of the US 'Faang' tech stocks, such a mindset is useful for investors eyeing up domestic companies further down the market cap spectrum. UK mid caps took a big hit last year, with the FTSE 250 index shedding 17 per cent. The FTSE Small Cap index was down by 13.5 per cent, a stark contrast with the 4.7 per cent gain for the FTSE 100 index.