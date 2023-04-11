The best ways to back British small caps

- Smaller companies can deliver more growth than larger companies over the long term
- UK small caps look cheap but could experience volatility
- Many UK smaller companies funds are run by experienced teams
A problem with many of the 'bargain' investments that emerged in 2022 is that their de-rating looked pretty justified at the time. Bonds were facing a daunting series of interest rate hikes after years of looking expensive, while highly-valued favourites such as tech stocks had to answer pressing questions about their future prospects. And things are still uncertain: bargain hunters who want to buy now may have to buckle up for further volatility and stay focused on the promise of good long-term performance coming through.
Closer to home than the likes of the US 'Faang' tech stocks, such a mindset is useful for investors eyeing up domestic companies further down the market cap spectrum. UK mid caps took a big hit last year, with the FTSE 250 index shedding 17 per cent. The FTSE Small Cap index was down by 13.5 per cent, a stark contrast with the 4.7 per cent gain for the FTSE 100 index.