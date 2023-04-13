Churchill China scrambles to counter input inflation

Surging input costs

UK hospitality demand builds

Full-year figures for Churchill China (CCH) pleased the market, with adjusted operating profit up by 49 per cent to £9.2mn. Yet they were certainly characterised by margin constraints. The ceramics manufacturer expanded its workforce substantially as demand from the UK hospitality sector sprang back into life following the pandemic-linked hiatus, but the inevitable training lag translated into what management describes as “lower than optimal levels of experience”.