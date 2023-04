Profits, dividend surge on higher prices

Acquisition of Tailwind will see production climb in 2023

Serica Energy (SQZ) has booked a massive rise in its after-tax profits for 2022, even with the hit from the Energy Profits Levy. The North Sea oil and gas company hiked its dividend as a result, taking the total payout from 9p the year before to 22p, on the back of operating profit almost doubling to £476mn. Higher production and higher prices drove the profit surge.