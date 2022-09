First half-year dividend as profits soar

Improved production also helped earnings

Serica Energy (SQZ) really does have impeccable timing: the numbers are in for the first half-year period in which it has had 100 per cent exposure to net cash flow from its North Sea assets, and profits have soared. Hedging did knock off earnings slightly, but an operating profit boost of £191mn, to £196mn, is hard to sniff at. This was effectively all carried through to the pre-tax profit as well.