Low wholesale demand

CFO to retire

Dr Martens (DOCS) has issued another profit warning after lowering its forecasts just three months ago. The boot maker expects Ebitda for the year ended 31 March 2023 to be around £245mn. This compares with January’s downgraded estimates of £250-260mn, and implies a year-on-year fall in profits of 7 per cent. However, its share price rose 8 per cent on the news, plus changes in the management team.