M&C Saatchi offers speculative recovery potential

Bid defence costs a fortune

Recovery forecast for 2023

The market and its discontents can have powerful repercussions for companies trying to make an honest living in advertising as M&C Saatchi’s (SAA) full-year results illustrated all too well. The final cost of fending off separate hostile takeover bids from AdvancedADVT (AdVT) and Next Fifteen Communications (NFC) came in at an eye-watering £10.8mn, which explained the drastic fall in the company’s reported profits, alongside the pressure its technology consultancy experienced as hard-pressed tech companies reined in advertising spending to cut their costs.