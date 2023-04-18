/
M&C Saatchi offers speculative recovery potential

A bruising hostile takeover defence cost the advertising agency much blood, sweat and tears and it now hopes for a better 2023
April 18, 2023
  • Bid defence costs a fortune
  • Recovery forecast for 2023

The market and its discontents can have powerful repercussions for companies trying to make an honest living in advertising as M&C Saatchi’s (SAA) full-year results illustrated all too well. The final cost of fending off separate hostile takeover bids from AdvancedADVT (AdVT) and Next Fifteen Communications (NFC) came in at an eye-watering £10.8mn, which explained the drastic fall in the company’s reported profits, alongside the pressure its technology consultancy experienced as hard-pressed tech companies reined in advertising spending to cut their costs.

