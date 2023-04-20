Airlines boosted by pent-up demand and cheaper fuel

Revenue per passenger above 2019 levels

Share prices have rallied across the sector

Europe’s airlines are set for a much more profitable summer as pent-up demand for travel translates into higher ticket prices and airport capacity restrictions continue to ease.

The stronger outlook for fares, coupled with lower fuel costs, led BofA Securities analyst Muneeba Kayani to increase operating profit targets for the continent’s major airlines by 14 per cent. Airline bosses should report much stronger bookings for summer in a series of upcoming earnings calls and are “unlikely” to pass on savings they stand to make on jet fuel, which has fallen in price by around 17 per cent since the start of the year, Kayani said.