Neil Woodford investors to receive £235mn settlement

Investors trapped in the Woodford Equity Income Fund could receive up to £235mn in redress payments from the fund’s administrator, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has announced.

The redress will cover a portion of the losses of the roughly 300,000 investors who were trapped in the fund when it was suspended almost four years ago. If the redress sum is paid out in full, investors will have recovered about 77 per cent of their losses, including the proceeds from asset sales that have already been distributed.

The FCA’s investigation found that the fund’s administrator Link Fund Solutions failed to properly manage its liquidity. Investors who left the fund before it was suspended “benefited disproportionately” from the sale of its most liquid assets, according to the regulator. Meanwhile, those who stayed in the fund were left with a larger and unfair share of illiquid assets, some of which remain unsold to this date.