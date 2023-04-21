Gold miner consolidation ‘needs to happen’: Centamin boss

UK gold mining investors still face the dilemma of where to put their cash even though the gold price is moving upwards and profits are rising at London-listed gold stocks.

The issue is a lack of options. There is only one large-scale mining company left after Russian delistings, and potential growth companies have run into production troubles. Centamin (CEY) chief executive Martin Horgan has called for more consolidation to create companies of bigger scale to challenge more global competitiors.

The gold price hit $2,000 (£1,606) an ounce (oz) earlier in April, the highest level in 13 months. There were hopes the yellow metal would continue to climb amid US recession fears and a weaker dollar. The latest ‘Beige Book’, a US economic outlook prepared by the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, reported tighter lending conditions and a potential for higher unemployment figures, both supportive of the gold price.