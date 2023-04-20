/
Hochschild Mining pulls dividend as profits slide

Gold and silver producer says 2023 spending levels mean final payout would be “imprudent”
April 20, 2023
  • Profits come down as costs rise and production falls
  • Net cash position swapped for net debt after Amarillo Gold buyout

Hochschild Mining (HOC) has come through 2022 with its eyes on expansion beyond Peru, as events during the year validated that approach. The gold and silver miner saw lower production, partly related to “substantial community disruption” in the final months of the year, as well as expected lower grades at its Inmaculada and Pallancata operations. The company is expecting lower output again in 2023, at around 307,000 ounces (oz) gold equivalent, a 14 per cent drop on 2022 and 21 per cent drop on 2021. 

