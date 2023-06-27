The new uranium bull market

If you said you were a uranium bull four years ago, you'd have been categorised as an oddball. It's a market that has been written off for well over a decade, especially as the prevailing narrative has been that nuclear power is dangerous, and the fat-tail risks here can be disastrous, as the world saw at Chernobyl and Fukushima.

And that’s the problem with being a contrarian. Everyone wants to be one, but nobody wants to look wrong. But being wrong is what contrarians are – at least in the view of the overall market. The reality is that, in financial markets, doing what the average market participant does will result in average market participant results. Therefore, you have to be willing to look wrong sometimes if you want to take an alternative view. And if that alternative view is successful, it can be highly remunerative.

However, don’t make the mistake of blindly taking the opposite view thinking that you’re being a contrarian. Being a contrarian is not doing the total opposite of everyone else (although doing the total opposite is often part of being a contrarian), but rather thinking objectively. This will bring you to different conclusions than the herd and to different courses of action.