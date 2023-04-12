Stability in sight for this turbulent small cap

As a general rule of thumb it makes sense to assume the market is efficient when it comes to larger stocks. But the smaller you go the more opportunities there are for private investors to make money. I consider small caps to be stocks with a valuation of below £250mn, but this is subjective. To an investor who looks at companies in the billions of market cap, a company that is only worth £1bn looks incredibly small.

The first reason almost all of my dealings are in small caps is because of their growth potential. Small-cap companies are often in the early stages of their growth cycle, so they have more room to grow compared with larger, more established companies. As a result, small-cap stocks have the potential to generate higher returns than larger-cap stocks, although they also come with higher risks. For example, many smaller companies can be reliant on external cash injections through the form of repeated discounted equity fundraises, so it’s always important to check the balance sheet and the cash flow statement of every company that you’re looking into to make sure there is: 1) enough cash in the bank; and 2) sustainable cash generation or a low burn compared with the cash position.

Smaller companies are often under-researched, too. Companies with smaller market caps are often not as widely covered by analysts and the media as larger companies, which means that there may be more opportunities to find undervalued stocks that the market has overlooked. Private investors who are willing to do their own research may be able to uncover promising small-cap stocks that are not yet on the radar of institutional investors. This is why many individuals are attracted to the smaller end of the market as well as the historical performance of small caps.