/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
opinion
February 22, 2023

Scarcity: a key investing principle

Alex Newman
Author Image
Author Image
Alex Newman

In a sense, successful investing is about buying assets for which there will be greater future demand. The theory explains many investors’ preference for equities over fixed income. This doesn’t mean demand for the latter never increases. As the past quarter has shown, bonds’ coupons, rights and lower risks can prove more attractive at moments of market stress, or when interest rates, economic forecasts or inflation fall.

But debt is usually only a promise to pay back a fixed amount at a fixed date. Inflation and the time value of money mean this amount will almost always be worth less in the future. Normally, there won’t be more demand for £100 in a year’s time than there is today.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Latest news on pensions, property and economics
  • Stock screens and investment ideas
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data