Scarcity: a key investing principle

In a sense, successful investing is about buying assets for which there will be greater future demand. The theory explains many investors’ preference for equities over fixed income. This doesn’t mean demand for the latter never increases. As the past quarter has shown, bonds’ coupons, rights and lower risks can prove more attractive at moments of market stress, or when interest rates, economic forecasts or inflation fall.

But debt is usually only a promise to pay back a fixed amount at a fixed date. Inflation and the time value of money mean this amount will almost always be worth less in the future. Normally, there won’t be more demand for £100 in a year’s time than there is today.