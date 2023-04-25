/
Michael Gove's fire safety demands spell trouble for Kingspan

Housing secretary sets sights on manufacturers whose products were used on Grenfell Tower
April 25, 2023

Housing secretary Michael Gove is flexing his political muscles once again with his eyes on a new industry.

Gove wrote a letter last week to the shareholders of Kingspan (KGP), Arconic (US:ARNC) and Saint-Gobain (FR:SGO) urging them to use their “position of influence” to push the trio of companies into reaching a “just solution” to the UK housing market’s cladding problem. This comes after he squeezed housebuilders for £2bn in one-off fire safety costs – plus an additional £3bn in taxes over the coming years – to fund building fixes that could stop another Grenfell fire tragedy.

The government said the three companies had "not contributed a penny to the cost of fixing buildings in the United Kingdom that their products have made unsafe”, setting the stage for a protracted back and forth over how much they will be liable to pay.

