Michael Gove's fire safety demands spell trouble for Kingspan

Housing secretary Michael Gove is flexing his political muscles once again with his eyes on a new industry.

Gove wrote a letter last week to the shareholders of Kingspan (KGP), Arconic (US:ARNC) and Saint-Gobain (FR:SGO) urging them to use their “position of influence” to push the trio of companies into reaching a “just solution” to the UK housing market’s cladding problem. This comes after he squeezed housebuilders for £2bn in one-off fire safety costs – plus an additional £3bn in taxes over the coming years – to fund building fixes that could stop another Grenfell fire tragedy.

The government said the three companies had "not contributed a penny to the cost of fixing buildings in the United Kingdom that their products have made unsafe”, setting the stage for a protracted back and forth over how much they will be liable to pay.