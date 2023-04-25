Whitbread roars back

Best results since 2020

UK market stages operational recovery

Full-year results for hospitality giant Whitbread (WTB) showed the powerful impact of a return to reasonable levels of hotel occupancy after a long recovery period in the aftermath of the pandemic. For example, in the company’s core UK market, revenue per available room leapt by 55 per cent compared with 2022 to just shy of £60. The results clearly showed that guests have acquired a renewed appetite for short breaks that typically involve a stay at a Premier Inn (typically weddings and stag/hen parties) but which could also be linked to a reviving UK inland holiday market. This, combined with an attractive share buyback programme of £300mn this year and hiked dividend, explains the solid run the shares have enjoyed since the start of the year.