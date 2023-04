No compulsory redundancies

Results of vote to be announced in June

Posties have been encouraged to accept a deal that will see Royal Mail increase their pay by 10 per cent over three years and share any operating profits until 2025. The Communication Workers Union (CWU) said members need to “back this deal, regroup, stay in the game and prepare for the future battles that lie ahead”. Ballots close on 7 June. The pay offer comes after months of industrial action.