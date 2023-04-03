/
Will Royal Mail declare itself insolvent?

After months of strikes and falling demand, the courier is believed to be exploring special administration
April 3, 2023
  • Questions over debt levels
  • Analysts estimate Royal Mail division’s equity value as zero

According to newspaper reports, bosses at Royal Mail have threatened to declare the company insolvent if postal strikes are not resolved soon. The courier has neither confirmed nor denied the claims, saying it is doing “all it can” to reach an agreement with the Communication Workers Union (CWU) over pay and conditions.  

As industrial relations remain toxic, however, it is certainly worth exploring the potential implications of administration for International Distributions Services (IDS) shareholders. 

